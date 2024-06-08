Mount Gay honours late employee Loop Barbados

Mount Gay Rum is honouring one if its late employees in a memorable way. Paying tribute to the late Reynold “Blues” Hinds, the rum distillery has named its latest limited-edition release in his honour. Hinds, who worked at the distillery for over 50 years, passed away in 2021.

Last Monday evening, June 3, a seventh addition to the Master Blender Collection, was added and fittingly named “The Coffee Still Expression: A Tribute to Blues”. The announcement was made during an official launch at the St Lucy-based distillery.

During his remarks, Managing Director of Mount Gay, Antoine Couvreur, revealed that the rum came from the first distillation done by Mr. Hinds, using the historic coffee still which was restored under his guidance.

“This release holds a transcending significance, way beyond blending a new rum. It is a homage, a commemoration of a man whose life and legacy are woven into the very fabric of Mount Gay. Reynold “Blues” Hinds, an icon in the field of distillation, dedicated over 50 years of his life to perfecting the craft we all hold so dear to our hearts. Blues’ expertise, his passion, his spirit —these are the intangible elements that continue to shape the journey we walk together, one started over 320 years ago. One we vow to continue. I did not have the privilege of meeting Blues myself, prior to his untimely passing in 2021, but I feel connected to his life and story, through the countless memories shared in the Mount Gay family, dedicating decades of craftsmanship as our Distiller.” Couvreur stated.

While extended gratitude to his family, Couvrer also revealed that Blues’ son, Wave, had followed in his father’s path, also working on the distillation of rums at Mount Gay. It was under the leadership of the Distillery’s Master Blender, Trudiann Branker, that the team created what he described as an “incredible and rare liquid” blend.

Member of Parliament for St Lucy Peter Phillips, Mount Gay’s Master Blender Trudiann Branker (right) with late Master Blender Reynold ‘Blues’ Hnds’ children

Couvrer went on to reiterate that the memory of Blues would extend even beyond the rums created by Mount Gay, suggesting that it was due to Blues’ “unwavering dedication” that the restoration of this historic Coffey Still was undertaken.

This Mount Gay full copper Coffey Still is one of only three globally, only one of two still working. The other could be found in Japan. This made the latest release one of the world’s only Coffey Still rums available.

“It is thanks to Blues’ expertise and experience, when he distilled on this Coffey still until the 1970s, that he was able to supervise the reconstruction of the still and its recommission in 2019. In his own words, Blues said ‘The Coffey Still broke down a long time ago, but I brought it back online. I made that Still part of me. That’s why they now call it the Blues’ still’,” Couvreur revealed.

He said that the Coffey Still Expression stood as a bridge between past and present and offered a glimpse into the rich history of rum production.

“Today, as we stand before you, it bears the name ‘Blues’ Still’ as a testament to his enduring legacy. I am comforted that in his lifetime, Blues’ saw this still named after him, and I am sure his spirit is here with us today, witnessing this special occasion,” the Mount Gay managing director stated.

In addition to naming the rum after Hinds, a plaque of dedication to Blues and his still was revealed as a permanent fixture at Mount Gay Distilleries.

Present at the tribute and launch were the Honourable MP for St Lucy, Mr Peter Philips as well as members of the family of the late Reynold “Blues” Hinds, including his son Waves Hinds and grandson Tsean.