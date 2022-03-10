Mount Gay Distilleries achieves Bonsucro certification | Loop Barbados

Local rum producer Mount Gay Distilleries Ltd, is now Bonsucro certified.

A global membership organization, Bronsucro promotes sustainable sugarcane production, processing and trade around the world, operating across all sugar cane products and derivatives including sugar, molasses, and bagasse.

Managing Director, Raphael Grisoni, explained that the certification is another proud moment for the company which is already ISO 9001:2015 and FSSC 22000 V5.1., certified. He said, “Mount Gay became a member of Bonsucro in 2020 and we sought to attain Chain of Custody (ChoC) V5.1. Certification in this financial year (2021-22). I am pleased to announce that we have been successful.

“For the past four years, 100 per cent of our imported molasses has been Bonsucro certified. So achieving certification was a natural progression for the company as it tied in perfectly with our commitment to the sustainability of the communities producing this product for us.

“It also further reinforced Mount Gay’s pledge to protect not only sugar cane and its by-products, but also the land and water we use in our production and, of course, the welfare of our employees, as we play our part in creating a more sustainable future for this valued crop and all involved.”

Grisoni added that the certification was another landmark in the company’s history as it celebrates 319 years of existence and revealed, “Our work does not end here. This is an ongoing process for us and we continue now by focusing on achieving Bonsucro certification for our sugarcane estate in St Lucy by year-end or early 2023.

“None of this is possible without our team members and I extend sincere thanks to all involved, admirably led by Twanna Waterman and her Deputy Thandeka Best, who worked arduously to accomplish this fantastic accolade.”

Waterman explained that the entire certification process took just over a year, “In order to receive the ChoC certification we had to monitor our operations and ensure that they complied with the traceability criteria for this standard, which was then followed by an audit. The traceability allows for the Bonsucro certified molasses, which is produced under the strictest sustainable standards, to be followed through our supply chain to our customers.

“This is a major accomplishment for Mount Gay as sustainability is a key feature in our operations and so, any efforts we can make to ensure that we are assisting with the sustainability of the industry we embrace openly. It is great all around for our staff, for the product and for the brand, as we want to be around for the next 300 years and beyond.

“We believe that we cannot take a short-term look at the industry and that is one of the great aspects of the Bonsucro certification. It does not allow you to rest on your laurels. It encourages us to ensure that we continue our sustainability efforts on a daily basis, which is extremely important to us at Mount Gay.”

Bonsucro supports a community of over 270 members in over 50 countries, from all processes in the sugarcane supply chain, including farmers, millers, traders, buyers and support organisations. Membership is also open to other sectors linked to the use of sugar or its byproducts including alcohol, biofuels and bioplastics industries.