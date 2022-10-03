Mount Gay appoints new managing director Loop Barbados

Mount Gay Distilleries Ltd, has appointed a new Managing Director effective September 2022. He is Antoine Couvreur, who last held the position of Managing Director Hong Kong, Taiwan & Macau, for parent company R?my Cointreau (RC).

An entrepreneurial executive with over a decade of international experience and a proven track record of driving profitable growth in the luxury and premium wine and spirits industry, Couvreur replaces Raphael Grisoni who has been appointed Managing Director, RC Canada.

Couvreur, a results oriented executive with extensive sales, marketing and strategy background as well as expertise in both mature and emerging markets including North America, Europe, Brazil, Russia, Africa and Asia, says he is looking forward to working with the Barbados team.

He stated, “Mount Gay is the world’s oldest running rum distillery. I am amazed by the passion and know-how of all the people I met in our distillery. I am thrilled and thankful to have the opportunity to keep writing the company’s history together with our fantastic team.”

Couvreur, who has been with R?my Cointreau for over 15 years has held the positions of Zone Director Latin America & Caribbean, International Sales & Marketing Director, Director of Marketing Intelligence & Business Development and Brands & Market Manager during that time.