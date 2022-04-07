Mottley warns region to brace for impact of Ukraine-Russia war | Loop Barbados

Barbados’ Prime Minister has warned that the Caribbean countries will soon need to brace for the impact of the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

Prime Minister Mia Mottley was delivering the feature address at the opening ceremony of the Caribbean Nations Security Conference (CANSEC22), at the Hilton Resort, when she cautioned against the disruptions that will occur.

“The truth is, that with the war in Ukraine going into its fifth week, we are now going to start to see, regrettably, some of the consequences of that war….

“That is going to lead to discomfort in many of our countries with respect to prices and with respect to access to those commodities,” remarked the Prime Minister.

She continued that the Caribbean needed to work as one to remove the “consequences of war elsewhere in a globally interdependent world that effectively leaves us subject to price and commodity access changes”.

“I say price and commodity access because even if you can pay, in some instances access to commodities will become difficult in today’s world,” she continued.

The invasion has already caused shockwaves geopolitically, with gas prices skyrocketing, as Russia owns the largest subsea pipeline in the world, leaving Europe reliant on its delivery. Shipment disruptions in an already dubious supply chain caused by the COVID-19 pandemic are anticipated as well.

Prime Minister Mottley said that the region’s leaders will be tasked with explaining to their populations how to prepare for the long road ahead.

“It is going to lead therefore to the potential risk of us having to be able to settle our populations and get them to be able to understand that the world is going through a difficult moment,” she noted.

Reflecting on the precarious 1900s which have included World War l and ll, the Spanish Flu, the Great Depression, the emancipation and the post-independence movement, the Barbadian Prime Minister asserted that a “culture of contentment” has beset the region’s people. She reminded those in attendance that the past must be remembered to be “better prepared for the present”.

“A person born in 1900 did not really know stability and peace until they became close to 50 years old….For too many of our people, the culture of contentment has so consumed us, that we believe that we have a divine right to prosperity and a divine right to stability. Regrettably, we have no such divine right but we can make it happen when we work together,” she emphasized.

Reiterating that the Caribbean was a zone of peace, after acting as the “theatre of war” for centuries, Mottley stressed that cooperation was imperative.