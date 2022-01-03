Mottley to make case of why BLP is best, two opponents ready for race | Loop Barbados

It was a whirlwind of activity yesterday at the St Matthew Primary School as party candidates including the Honourable Mia Amor Mottley received formal nominations to contest the St Michael North East constituency.

First up was Democratic Labour Party (DLP) candidate Damian Griffith, who ended up having to make a quick trip back home to retrieve his receipt verifying that he had paid the requisite fee to stand as a candidate in the upcoming election.

After he returned with the receipt in hand, Election Clerk Adrian Walcott, Returning Officer Gwendoline Bridgeman-Bushnell, and Registering Officer Shonquono Stanford assisted the DLP candidate in completing the nomination process. As was to be the process for all candidates, each proposer, seconder and advancers or witnesses entered the nomination centre in a singular manner in compliance with the COVID-19 safety protocols.

“It is now that we start the work to make sure that the people of St Michael North East who have been given representation from the same person for the last 27 years, now have the opportunity to choose someone else who can look at development in the constituency, who can chart a path, especially for the youth, and a path for the elderly and those other vulnerable people,” stated DLP candidate Griffith.

Next, it was Mottley’s turn and the Barbados Labour Party (BLP) candidate arrived to find a backing group of red-clad supporters, some of whom had alighted from a special minivan with signs in hand, ready to show boisterous support for her candidacy. Mottley took a few minutes to greet her supporters before blazing a trail into the nomination centre to have her nomination registered.

“I shall ensure that I lead a team that is going to make the strongest possible case as to why we are the best team to continue to carry this country forward, to protect it, to create opportunities for Barbadians, and to make us that place in the world where people say, that is a country that punches above its weight,” stated Mottley.

Finally, Roy Turney, representing the Bajan Free Party, registered his nomination. Turney also had to make a quick dash from the centre and return with one of the individuals needed to complete his nomination process.

Turney subsequently expressed thanks to the individuals who nominated him as a candidate for the St Michael North East constituency and encouraged voters to look beyond the two major parties for a candidate with a focus on housing development and other areas of need for Barbadians.

Prior to the arrival of the candidates, the Electoral and Boundaries Commission personnel had expressed confidence in the day’s preparation. “Everything was smooth, so far. We got all of the COVID protocols in check so that everything would be good to go for today,” Stanford stated.

Walcott, the Election Clerk, added that all of the requisite staff received appropriate training to ensure familiarity with the protocols. Stanford, for example, noted that new protocols would require the press to remain outside of the nomination centre and only be allowed to take photos from the doorway. Additionally, supporters of the candidates were restricted to remain outside the nomination centres.

According to Walcott, once all the candidates were registered, the information would be taken to the Electoral Office for processing and further designation of the buildings and signage for the constituencies for Election Day.

Neither the Alliance Party for Progress (APP) nor the Solutions Party registered candidates for the St. Michael North East constituency while the press were in attendance.