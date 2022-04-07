Mottley makes case for reform of UN in 2022 | Loop Barbados

The principles upon which the United Nations stands are being challenged in 2022, in these post-WWII and Ukraine-Russia war times by Barbadian Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley.

Prime Minister Mottley was speaking at the Caribbean Nations Security Conference (CANSEC22) at the Hilton Resort when she suggested the need for a review of the 76-year-old inter-governmental organisation.

Highlighting a need for transparency and sincerity in today’s world, she said:

“Territorial integrity must mean territorial integrity for all. Non-incursion must also mean non-incursion for all. Non-interference must also mean non-interference for all. And, it is to those high and lofty goals established in the United Nations charter that we must continue to work for.

But equally, we must ask ourselves whether an institution that was formed 76 years ago – 77 years this year – can continue to function the same way that it did, given the fact that at that time there were only 50 countries in existence that led to its formation. The majority of our nation-states found in this room did not even exist as foreign entities when the United Nations was formed. It, therefore, brings into question the issue of the role of the permanent five in the Security Council and whether as I said…if we can have first-class and second-class nations.”

Barbados’ leader repeated her calls for reform of the Bretton Woods Institutions, which comprise the World Bank (WB), the International Monetary Fund (IMF), as well as the United Nations. She maintained that their commitment to international policy and stability should be reviewed to be inclusive of all nations.

“We already know through our commitment to democracy that we cannot have first-class and second-class citizens. And if we know that, as our commitment to democracy, then our commitment to international policy and stability must equally mean that we cannot have first-class and second-class nations.

“This issue of the reform of the United Nations as well as the reform of the Bretton Woods institutions is absolutely critical today if we are going to go forward with credibility and stability in this world,” she continued.

With technology at easy disposal to the wider public, Prime Minister Mottley insisted that transparency was essential.

“It is not only therefore what suits us to reflect on but what we say and what we do must be capable of that transparent assessment and analysis by all of our citizens and not just by a handful.”