Mottley does not support having a stagnant, fixed Constitution | Loop Barbados

Barbados Constitution is not something to admire and simply reference, but a tool which must be put to use for the benefit and development of the country as it relates to society’s new norms and constantly shifting realities.

Speaking in the Lower House during the 2nd Sitting of the First Session of the 2022-2027 the Honourable House of Assembly, as the Constitution (Amendment) (No.) Bill, 2022, was debated, prime minister Mia Amor Mottley said:

“Unlike others who believe, like the Republican party in the United States of America that a Constitution is a statue to be looked at and never touched. A Constitution simply as you know Mr Speaker must relate to the reality of the society within which people are functioning and it is that supreme law that should tell us how we should govern ourselves and more importantly, not just about the role of government or the structure of government, but the role and structure of our governance as well.”

PM Mottley said now is high time that the winds of change blow this way.

She did not hold back, saying, in the past the Constitution was an “instrument of oppression” and it must now “be a tool of empowerment for our people.”

Therefore, as she made her case for the lowering of the age for an individual to be appointed as a Senator in the Upper House to 18 years old, she urged, “It is against that backdrop that we believe that to allow the Constitution to remain irrelevant to the conditions of our people, would be to reduce the value of the Constitution in ordering our society’s and in ordering our nation’s states to being able to do the best we can by our citizens for our citizens.”

In this administration’s previous time in office, during their three and a half years, the Constitution was only amended to allow for two deputy commissioners of police and for a few other amendments, before last year when there was the passing of the Act cited as the Constitution (Amendment) (No. 2) Act, 2021, for the country to transition to a parliamentary Republic with a President, but the prime minister stressed that there have been no significant changes to the guiding document since 1966 when it was first adopted.

“The Barbados Constitution has not had that kind of serious review and amendment since the passage of independence, and even though we have taken it as our own and passed it as our own in the last parliament as one of the last Acts of the last parliament, we knew then that it was riddled with things that would not perhaps suit us in this third decade of the 21st Century, some 55 years after the passage of the initial Constitution.”

The debate was led-off by the Attorney General Dale Marshall today, February 8, 2022.