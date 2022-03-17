Mottley: Barbados cannot ignore Russia-Ukraine ‘faraway war’ | Loop Barbados

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley says sovereignty should be hard-fought for no matter where, and this time it just happens to be Ukraine.

Responding to commenters who suggested that the Mottley should keep her eyes on home, the Prime Minister stressed that Barbados will always fight for sovereignty.

During her budgetary address on Monday, March 14, Mottley maintained that Barbados has a voice in the geopolitical instability caused by the war.

“I have heard it said in some quarters that this is a faraway war that has little to do with us. The only thing people didn’t tell me to do is to drink water and mind my own business.

“The truth is Sir, how the world responds to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine determines the status and value of territorial sovereignty the world over to our generation. We only became colonies because somebody invaded us, so the concept of invasion and the offensive principle of incurring breaches, of attacking countries and people on territorial sovereignty is a principle for which Barbadians will always fight,” remarked Prime Minister Mottley.

She reiterated that this was customary for Barbados, with the Government previously showing its support for Venezuela and the legitimacy of Nicolas Maduro and Juan Guaido sparring for presidency.

“When people sought to comment on Venezuela and we said we were supporting because you cannot declare a president who is not part and parcel of your remit so to do, that those were matters for the Venezuelan people. And just as we said it for Venezuela, we say it for Ukraine. Why? Because ‘friends of all, satellites of none’, remains the principles which guides us,” said the Barbadian Prime Minister.

She underscored that supporting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine defies the multilateralism which founding father Errol Barrow pursued and built Barbados’ independence upon. She maintained that despite being a “faraway country” the Russia-Ukraine war could have a devastating impact on the quality of life for ordinary citizens.

“The invasion [of Ukraine], my friends, could register a fatal blow to multilateralism upon which the independence of our small state rests. For we have no armies of any major size, we have no nuclear arsenal or weapons to defend ourselves. Apart from all of that, the invasion of Ukraine by Russia will have a profound effect on the cost of living for those same people in Pie Corner, Bush hall, Workman’s, all over this country. So it is our business, even if we are a small nation.”