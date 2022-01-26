Mottley adds minister: Duguid needed to be on the job daily | Loop Barbados

Dr William Duguid has been sworn in as a Senior Minister.

Making an amendment to the original Cabinet named on Monday, January 24, 2022, ahead of the commence of the swearing in of the ministers and members of the House of Assembly, Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley in her address from the upper dais at State House announced an addition.

She said:

“We have a smaller Cabinet. We have listened and we have heard you. But we have adjustments also.

“Our Cabinet will have one adjustment which I made and have advised Her Excellency on this morning, and I’ve now invited Dr William Duguid to serve as Senior Minister in the office of the prime minister with specific responsibilities for coordinating all infrastructural projects.

“Dr Duguid, we welcome you to the Cabinet. He will also have day-to-day responsibility on all town planning matters on my behalf.”

As it pertains to having a smaller Cabinet with 21 members now, down from 26 in 2018, and a different format, Mottley explained her decisions as well this morning in her address.

She said a smaller Cabinet is needed to the tackle the challenges which are multiple and will continue to be.

And added, “It always struck me that the traditional structure for Cabinet does not work for a small island developing state where the resources of the government are far more limiting than most countries across the world.

“It therefore means that those of us who serve in the executive do far more heavy lifting than those of our colleagues in other countries across the globe. As a result, the need for greater supervision and greater heavy lifting was absolutely apparent.

“We have chosen to break new ground in the making of a smaller Cabinet but in the sharing of the burden for as you know, I truly believe, many hands make light work.”

Therefore, she asserted, “It is against that backdrop therefore, that I welcome the four Senior Coordinating Ministers and the Deputy Prime Minister to carry the burden of what will come I believe to be regarded as one of the largest and most difficult challenges facing any post-independent government in this country. We know that growth must continue to be the first order of business and to that extent therefore, the choice of Dr Duguid in being able to come to work every day to help government’s capital programmes move is absolutely critical.”

However, as questions about the makeup of the new Cabinet, its size, state ministers, and the various committees formed swirl around the society showing that not all persons understand completely, she said it may be time for education and a raising of the awareness of government – its structure and its functions.

Urging that “civics” needs to be reintroduced into our system, the prime minister said, “there is simply too much ignorance with respect to how government works and functions in our country.” Not condemning persons, she insisted that she believes “there is a void that has to be filled.”