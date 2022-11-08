Motorists warned: Jordan’s St George reduced to one lane Loop Barbados

The Ministry of Transport, Works and Water Resources advises the travelling public that the rock bluff at Jordan’s, St George is being cut and as a result, the road has been reduced to one lane.

Motorists are urged to slow down, approach the corner with caution, and obey persons directing traffic as there may be some delays along that road. The work, which commenced Monday, November 7, is estimated to last approximately two weeks. When completed, the corner will be widened and there should be improved visibility for motorists.

The Ministry of Transport, Works and Water Resources apologises for the inconvenience and thanks the public for its patience.