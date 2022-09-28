Motorists travelling west warned of heavy rains Loop Barbados

Motorists and pedestrians are cautioned to be wary of high waters when travelling in the vicinity of Holetown.

These words of warning were issued this afternoon by the director of the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) Sabu Best.

The flash flood warning for western districts of Barbados has been extended to include parts of St Thomas, St Andrew, St Joseph, St John and possible heavy downpours in St George.

Best reported four inches of rainfall in Holetown, with three inches more inland. Residents can expect elevated water in the Holetown area into the night, he stated.

“There will be heavy elevated areas of water in roads, fields and drains may be covered or blocked with excessive water. Be very careful when you commute this evening and be vigilant. These waters will slowly subside, however, due to the heavy rainfall occurring in the centre parts of the island, we expect run off in the higher elevations in the same watershed to run off into the Holetown area which may cause or slow down the drainage,” said the Met Office director.

Best urged motorists to find alternative routes if a road is blocked due to the rushing or high waters.

“If you see water rushing across the road, please do not drive through it, find an alternative route. In addition, if the water seems deep or you are uncertain do not, I repeat, do not drive through the water,” he stated.

The weather conditions are expected to persist into the afternoon, with one to three inches of rainfall in the central parts of Barbados. Christ Church and St Philip will not be impacted.