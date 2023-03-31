Motorists travelling along Highway 7 to exercise caution Loop Barbados

Motorists travelling along Highway 7 to exercise caution

Rosemary Forde

11 hrs ago

The Barbados Water Authority (BWA) is advising motorists travelling along Maxwell Main Road and Top Rock Roundabout between 9 pm and midnight today, Thursday March 30, to exercise extreme caution.

BWA announced this afternoon that their technicians will be carrying out urgent leak detection activities on foot along Highway 7.

“Motorists travelling along Maxwell Main Road to Top Rock Roundabout are advised to traverse these areas with the utmost caution to maintain the safety of the BWA personnel on duty,” the notice said.

BWA vehicles with flashing lights will accompany the technicians who will be conducting their duties on foot.

