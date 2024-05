A crew from the Richmond Depot of the Ministry of Transport and Works (MTW), has recently installed wooden drain covers along Princess Alice Highway and Harbour Road in The City.

Therefore, the MTW is advising vehicles not to drive over the wooden coverings as they are not designed for vehicular traffic.

Persons are also advised not to remove the drain coverings.

Recently installed wooden drain covers in Harbour Road, The City. (Photo credit: Ministry of Transport and Works-MTW)