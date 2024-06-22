Motorists advised not to drive on Swann’s Bridge, St Andrew

Motorists are reminded not to drive on Swanns Bridge in St Andrew, which was closed by the Ministry of Transport and Works (MTW) in April this year.

In a statement made yesterday, Friday, June 21, the MTW stated:

“Swanns Bridge is deteriorating and is dangerous. A team from the Belleplaine Depot has placed boulders at the entrance and exit of the bridge to prevent persons from using it.”

“The team is also constructing a temporary link road onsite to join the communities of Rock Hall, Swanns, Turner’s Hall, and Bawden’s,” MTW revealed.

Road users travelling to Rock Hall, St. Andrew via Walkers/Bawdens are advised to divert onto Farley Hill and proceed onto Black Bess to enter Rock Hall.

MTW thanked residents and road users for their patience and cooperation.