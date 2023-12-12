Motorcyclist dies after crash along ABC Highway Loop Barbados

A motorcyclist has died following an accident along the Barrow section of the ABC Highway on Monday night.

He is 50-year-old Learie Neil Carasco of #2 Hill Crest Avenue, Fort George Heights, St Michael.

Police report that the Carasco’s motorcycle collided with a motorcar around 9:45 pm along The Barrow section of the ABC Highway at its junction with Mount Friendship road, St Michael.

Both vehicles were traveling south along the highway when they collided.

Carasco was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigations are ongoing.