Motorcyclist dies; 7th Road fatality recorded for 2022 | Loop Barbados

Trevor Antonio Ifill succumbed to his injuries last night after being involved in a collision with a car in St Peter.

According to police, the accident occurred about 9:05 pm yesterday, Sunday, May 29, 2022, along a section of Highway 2A namely Bakers , St Peter. Involved were the motorcar owned and driven by a 53-year-old man and Ifill’s motorcycle. The two vehicles were travelling along the roadway in opposite directions when they became invoved in a collision. Ifill received injuries and died at the scene.

Ambulance personnel and fire rescue personnel visited the scene.

A medical doctor visited the scene and pronounced death of the rider.

The deceased was identified by his immediate family members. The 41-year-old Ifill was from Battaleys, St Peter.

This is the seventh road fatality resulting from six road traffic collisions for the year.

Police investigations are ongoing.