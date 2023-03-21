Mother Pratt Foundation donates medical supplies to Ministry of Health

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Mother Pratt Foundation has donated essential medical supplies to the Ministry of Health and Wellness earmarked for clinics throughout The Bahamas.

Continuing the fight against COVID 19, Cynthia “Mother” Pratt, through the assistance of donors in the United States, donated the “fighting instruments” including disinfectant, gloves, hand sanitizers and masks, to the Hon. Michael Darville, Minister of Health and Wellness and Colin Higgs, permanent secretary.

The presentation was made Friday, March 17, 2023 on the grounds of Prayer and Praise Assembly, Ragged Island Street.

“We’re giving back to our country through health,” said Mother Pratt.“As we all know COVID seems to be slipping up again and so we thought it necessary for us to be able to assist with COVID-19 fighting instruments.“We have a lot of stuff that will counter COVID. We’re delighted to know this Foundation is helping in a small way. We try our best to do what we can because we’re talking about building a nation.”

Mother Pratt expressed thanks to the donors who have been sponsors for many years.

“This trailer is the 100th trailer that they’ve sent. Over a long period of time they’ve been donating to the Mother Pratt Foundation. We’ve helped Education, we’ve helped Social Services all through the Foundation. It’s because of giving people who want to give. We don’t want to look for anything in return but we want to see our country move forward in a healthy way.

“That’s what we’re about. We’re trying to see how best we can help in a small way,” she added.

Minister Darville accepted the gifts on behalf of the Government and people of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas. He said the medical supplies are absolutely “vital” for sanitization of clinics.

He thanked the Mother Pratt Foundation for the “gift of love”.

“These supplies will be distributed throughout the Family Islands in order for us to be able to ensure that those individuals who come to our clinics come to environments that are completely sanitized.

“Mother Pratt did say something — that COVID is still with us — but there are also lots of upper respiratory tract infections this time of the year. The same sanitization methods for COVID exist for upper respiratory tract infections.”He said the donations will be earmarked for New Providence and Family Island clinics.

“Mother Pratt’s foundation is moving into many areas throughout The Commonwealth of the Bahamas. Do not mind small things. These things add up in the long run. This is one of 100 containers that have come through this foundation and it has been done with utmost integrity. These supplies go where they are supposed to go. Today, it’s the Ministry of Health and we’re pleased to be a part of this great gift and I’m certain it will go a long way,” he said.

Minister Darville acknowledged the NGOs associated with the Foundation who continue to give to agencies in The Bahamas including health care services, education, and social services.

More photo highlights below:

NewsAmericasNow.com