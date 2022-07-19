Mother of missing social media influencer appeals for her return | Loop Barbados

Sophia Lug, the mother of 24-year-old social media influencer Donna-Lee Donaldson, wailed as she appealed for the return of her daughter who has now been missing for five days in Jamaica.

“I just want my daughter back,” the woman wept.

Donaldson, a cast member on the Jamaican reality show 876 Roommates, was last seen with her boyfriend who is a member of the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

“My throat hurts, I can hardly talk. I can’t hold up,” she cried bitterly when Loop News spoke with her Monday morning.

The police said they have initiated a high-level probe into the disappearance of the missing woman.

According to the police, Donaldson was reported missing on the evening of Wednesday, July 13.

Senior investigators from the St Andrew Central Police Division with the oversight of CIB HQ, along with members of the Communication Forensic and Cybercrime Division (CFCD) are said to be a part of the missing person probe.

Consequent to reports that a serving member was among the last persons known to have been with Donaldson, a Senior Gazetted Officer from the St Andrew Central Division has been assigned to lead the investigation, according to the police report.

Investigators have been in contact with Donaldson’s family members, assuring them of the seriousness with which the police are treating the investigation.

Meanwhile, the police are asking anyone with information that they believe might be useful to this investigation to contact the Half-Way Tree CIB at 876-926-8184, Crime Stop 311 or Police Emergency at 119.