Mother and two children missing Loop Barbados

Police are appealing for the public’s assistance in locating a mother and her two children.

Missing are Danielle Taitt, 25 years; Paris Taitt, 4 years; and Danisha Best, 5 years; all of Boarded Hall, Cane Garden, St Andrew.

They were last seen on Saturday, April 22 around 7:45 am by Taitt’s mother, Koreen Sealy.

Missing: Danielle Taitt and her two children

According to police, Taitt is about six feet tall, slim built, brown complexion, with low haircut and her nose is pierced. She has a short right hand, a tattoo of a rose on her left hand and a tattoo also on her right leg of an unknown design.

She is said to frequent Temple Yard in Bridgetown, St Michael.

Anyone who knows of the whereabouts of Danielle Taitt and /or her children should contact the Holetown Police Station at 419-1700 or any Police Station.