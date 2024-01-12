Most powerful Caribbean passports for 2024 Loop Barbados

Barbados continues to hold the title of the most powerful passport in the Caribbean region.

According to the 2024 Henley Passport Index ranking, Barbados is number one in the Caribbean and is positioned globally at number 22 with visa-free access to 165 countries.

The most powerful passports in the Caribbean for 2024 are:

1.Barbados- ranking globally at #22 with visa-free access to 165 destinations

2. The Bahamas- ranking globally at #24 with visa-free access to 158 destinations

3. St Kitts and Nevis- ranking globally at #25 with visa-free access to 157 destinations

3. St Vincent and the Grenadines- ranking globally at #25 with visa-free access to 157 destinations

5. Antigua and Barbuda- ranking globally at #27 with visa-free access to 153 destinations

6. Trinidad and Tobago- ranking globally at #29 with visa-free access to 151 destinations

7. Grenada- ranking globally at #32 with visa-free access to 148 destinations

7. St Lucia- ranking globally at #32 with visa-free access to 148 destinations

9. Dominica-ranking globally at #34 with visa-free access to 144 destinations

10. Belize- ranking globally at #52 with visa-free access to 104 countries

An unprecedented six countries share the top spot with visa-free access to a record-breaking number of destinations on the 2024 Henley Passport Index which is based on exclusive and official data from the International Air Transport Association.

The countries that hold the number one position for the most powerful passport in the world in 2024 are France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain and Singapore with visa-free access to 194 destinations.

The country with the least powerful passport in the world is Afghanistan which ranked number 104 with visa-free access to 28 destinations.

The Henley Passport Index is the original and most authoritative ranking of all the world’s passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa.

The index includes 199 passports and 227 travel destinations.