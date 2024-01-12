Most powerful Caribbean passports for 2024 Loop Barbados

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Most powerful Caribbean passports for 2024 Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Changes to Six Roads Roundabout

Most powerful Caribbean passports for 2024 – Barbados ranks #1

New US Ambassador arrives in Barbados

Vendor charged for assaulting police officer, drugs

Drivers age 75 and up require medical certificate for licence renewal

St George man missing since Saturday

National shortage of speech therapists

Barbados Sailing Week 2024 accelerates sports tourism push by knots

T&T to move ahead with regional cargo ferry deal, PM confirms

Health Ministry doubling down on negligent properties

Friday Jan 12

26°C
Travel

Six countries – France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain and Singapore – share the top spot for most powerful passport in the world

Loop News

5 hrs ago

Barbados passport (Photo: GIS Barbados)

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Barbados continues to hold the title of the most powerful passport in the Caribbean region.  

According to the 2024 Henley Passport Index ranking, Barbados is number one in the Caribbean and is positioned globally at number 22 with visa-free access to 165 countries.    

The most powerful passports in the Caribbean for 2024 are: 

1.Barbados- ranking globally at #22 with visa-free access to 165 destinations   

2. The Bahamas- ranking globally at #24 with visa-free access to 158 destinations

3. St Kitts and Nevis- ranking globally at #25 with visa-free access to 157 destinations  

3. St Vincent and the Grenadines- ranking globally at #25 with visa-free access to 157 destinations 

5. Antigua and Barbuda- ranking globally at #27 with visa-free access to 153 destinations  

6. Trinidad and Tobago- ranking globally at #29 with visa-free access to 151 destinations  

7. Grenada- ranking globally at #32 with visa-free access to 148 destinations  

7. St Lucia- ranking globally at #32 with visa-free access to 148 destinations  

9. Dominica-ranking globally at #34 with visa-free access to 144 destinations   

10. Belize- ranking globally at #52 with visa-free access to 104 countries  

An unprecedented six countries share the top spot with visa-free access to a record-breaking number of destinations on the 2024 Henley Passport Index which is based on exclusive and official data from the International Air Transport Association.  

The countries that hold the number one position for the most powerful passport in the world in 2024 are France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain and Singapore with visa-free access to 194 destinations.  

The country with the least powerful passport in the world is Afghanistan which ranked number 104 with visa-free access to 28 destinations.  

The Henley Passport Index is the original and most authoritative ranking of all the world’s passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa.

The index includes 199 passports and 227 travel destinations.  

Related Articles

Travel

September 3, 2023 06:02 PM

Recent Articles

Barbados News

Changes to Six Roads Roundabout

Travel

Most powerful Caribbean passports for 2024 – Barbados ranks #1

See also

World News

Israel defends itself at ICJ against allegations of genocide

More From

Barbados News

New US Ambassador arrives in Barbados

The new United States Ambassador to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, Roger Nyhus, arrived on the island on Thursday following his appointment by President Joe Biden. 
Nyhus will serve

Barbados News

St George man missing since Saturday

Missing: Shakeil Ifill

Barbados News

13 things DJ Khaled did in Barbados, aka ‘Rihados’

…besides breathing the air Rihanna breathes

Caribbean News

Artistes, family, friends of Ricardo Drue gather to celebrate his life

Mom says, “Truth is Ricardo…they never saw you coming,”

Entertainment

Sean Paul tells Jada Kingdom, Stefflon Don to set a ‘better example’

“Woman should be warriors yes. But 4 a cause.”

Travel

Most powerful Caribbean passports for 2024 – Barbados ranks #1

Six countries – France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain and Singapore – share the top spot for most powerful passport in the world