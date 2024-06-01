Mortgage certificate required for NHC applications Loop Barbados

The National Housing Corporation (NHC) is advising individuals applying to purchase a home under the Corporation’s Affordable Housing Programme and Joint Venture Projects, that they are required to submit a current Mortgage Certificate with their application.

Additionally, individuals who have already submitted applications, but have not submitted a mortgage certificate, are asked to kindly do so as soon as possible.

For further information or assistance, applicants may contact the NHC’s Customer Service Department at 536-5357, 536-5359 or 536-5368, or via email at [email protected].