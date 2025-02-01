Morrison served with ‘all he had to offer’

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley remembered late Parliamentarian Anderson “Peanuts Morrison as “decent to the core, a gentleman, the genuine embodiment of a salt of the earth Bajan”.

Morrison passed away on Thursday and Mottley said she would never forget what he taught her, despite being on different sides of the political divide.

The Prime Minister said Morrison never allowed his allegiance to the Democratic Labour Party (DLP) to compromise his spirit of humanity or love of country.

“I will forever be indebted to him, because I recognise even back then in those early years that he did not treat me as a political opponent, but as a young Barbadian politician who could benefit from his guidance,” Mottley said.

Morrison did the unthinkable in 1971 when he unseated the late Harold “Bree” St John, later Sir Harold, in the Christ Church South Central constituency.

“His story ought always to remind us not to minimise the worth or potential of any member of any team of which we are a part, because we all have a contribution to make. Whether as a member of the House of Assembly, the Senate, in the role of Minister of Agriculture or as a Parliamentary Secretary, he served his country with all that he had to offer,” Mottley said in extending condolences to his family, friends and the DLP. (PR/SAT)