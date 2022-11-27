Morocco topple second-ranked Belgium 2-0

Black Immigrant Daily News

Sports

Morocco’s Yahya Jabrane jumps on goalscorer Abdelhamid Sabiri during Sunday’s 2-0 win over Belgium in World Cup group F action, at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar. – AP

MOROCCO pulled off a shocking 2-0 win over the world second-ranked Belgium in a Group F clash in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, at the Al Thumama Stadium on Sunday.

Morocco moved to the top of Group F with four points after earning a 0-0 draw against Croatia in their opening match last Wednesday.

Belgium, who were fortunate to emerge with a 1-0 win over Canada in their opener, did not look like the unit who finished third at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Substitute Abdelhamid Sabiri broke the deadlock in the 73rd minute for Morocco.

Sabiri struck a free kick from a tight angle, near the corner flag, and beat Belgium goal-keeper Thibaut Courtois, considered one of the best in the world.

Another substitute Zakaria Aboukhlal put the game to bed in stoppage time. Morocco’s star player Hakim Ziyech laid the ball off to Aboukhlal from the right side of the box and the latter struck the ball into the roof of the net.

The result for Morocco was not the first upset of the tournament. Saudi Arabia defeated Argentina 2-1, in the first shocker, and Japan got past Germany 2-1.

Morocco will face Canada in their final group match at 11 am on Thursday and at the same time Belgium will play Croatia.

NewsAmericasNow.com