Morgan Heritage Lead Singer Peetah Morgan Dead At 47

Reggae band Morgan Heritage’s lead singer, Peter ‘Peetah’ Morgan, has died. The Band announced the passing of Peetah via a statement shared on their Instagram on Sunday (February 25). The Band’s statement did not reveal the veteran singer’s cause of death but revealed he was age 47 at the time of his passing.

Sources told Urban Islandz that the Morgan family is saddened by Peetah’s family, and some are struggling to come to grips with the gravity of the moment.

“It is out of sincere love that we share that our beloved husband, father, son and brother and lead singer of Morgan Heritage Peter Anthony Morgan has ascended today February 25th, 2024. Jah come and save us from ourselves because love is the only way,” the Morgan family wrote.

The statement added, “Our family thanks you in advance for your overwhelming love and support, and we ask for your continued prayers as we go through this process. We ask that you please respect our privacy during this time of healing. Thank you!”

via Morgan Heritage IG

Peetah Morgan’s vocals could be heard on songs including “She’s Still Loving Me,” “Down by the River,” and the mega-hit “Don’t Haffi Dread (To Be Rasta).”

Morgan Heritage is comprised of five siblings, with Peetah Morgan being the lead singer. They are five of the late reggae singer Denroy Morgan’s children. The other members of the Grammy-winning band are Memmalatel’ Mr Mojo’ Morgan, Nakhamyah’ Lukes’ Morgan, Una Morgan, and Roy Morgan, better known as Gramps Morgan.

Denroy Morgan passed away in March 2022 at the age of 76 at his home in the United States.