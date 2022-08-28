More than just food, rum and fun for this year’s festival Loop Barbados

As the Barbados Food and Rum Festival returns in 2022, it does so with a revamped focus that goes beyond mere “food and fun”.

During the official launch of the festival on August 26, recently appointed Director of Public Relations and Communications at the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc (BTMI) Aprille Thomas gave some insight into the new direction of this year’s culinary festival, which would include a ‘give-back’ component.

“This year we wanted to create a festival that is ingrained in the Barbadian community in a way that impacted a number of people, so even after October when it is done, we can still see the effects of the festival. So, what we did is we came up with a ‘Feed the Future’ theme and that is actually three scholarships that we’re going to be giving to three Barbadians. These are three Barbadians that are passionate about culinary arts…two of them are going to study at the Pommarine [Hospitality] Institute and one of them is going to further their culinary studies internationally,” Thomas explained.

She went on to add that the purpose of the festival extended beyond showing what Barbados had to offer in terms of the talent of its local chefs and mixologists, but that proceeds from those who supported the festival would be used for scholarships to further the studies of three individuals in the culinary field.

She highlighted that the “give back” initiative would support the continuity of the festival as the recipients of the scholarships would then be integrated into the Food and Rum Festival within five years.

Barbadians were encouraged by Thomas to “come out in October and party with a purpose, drink with a purpose [and] eat with a purpose” as the funds would be used to further the education and training of three persons in the culinary arts.

Minister Lisa Cummins also highlighted that this year her ministry would be partnering with Export Barbados, the private sector and the agricultural sector to develop a food accelerator that would offer individuals who create food and agricultural products an opportunity to showcase and market them.

The minister commended the BTMI’s PR team of “really young, really innovative, really creative professionals” for using the opportunity given to them to “create and execute concepts that seek not only to enhance Barbados’ tourism product but also invest in those that are coming behind them.”