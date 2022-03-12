More restrictions eased for entertainment – Nightclubs to reopen | Loop Barbados

The return of Barbados’ nightlife to full capacity is steadily taking effect.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Ian Gooding-Edghill outlined on Saturday, March 12 that recognising the “encouraging improvement” in the COVID-19 situation nationally, Government will be easing the restrictions on entertainment.

According to the new COVID-19 Directive – effective Monday, March 14 – nightclubs will be able to restart business. The Minister of Health detailed that patrons will be required to present proof of vaccination or a negative antigen test result one day before entry. Additionally, prior to the opening, the COVID Monitoring Unit must be informed.

Karaoke will be allowed with three feet distancing and sanitization. The Minister noted that singers must stay six feet away from the main group of patrons.

Nevertheless, pleasure craft, party cruises and private boats will continue to operate at 100 per cent capacity with proof of vaccine status or a negative rapid antigen test result for patrons within a day before entry.

Minister Gooding-Edghill stated that party cruises will be required to inform the COVID Monitoring Unit prior to each event and a member of the COVID Monitoring Unit must be on board with the cost borne by the organizers.