More migrants arrive on Grand Cayman Loop Cayman Islands

In addition to the 48 migrants that arrived over the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, the Cayman Islands Customs and Border Control Service (CBC) reported that a vessel with three male migrants arrived in Grand Cayman around 5:00am on Monday, January 2, 2023.

According to the CBC, the migrants came ashore and were assisted by a private citizen.

Notwithstanding this assistance, CBC is reminding members of the public that, although they understand that community members are sympathetic and may want to assist, they should call 911 to allow the authorized first responders to assist in the event illegal landers are found,

The three migrants are being processed following established CBC protocols.

