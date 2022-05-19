More judicial reform needed to address case backlog | Loop Barbados

According to Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, some reform of the judicial system is necessary to tackle crime.

The Barbadian Prime Minister was addressing criminal activity locally on the popular radio show, Down to Brasstacks on Wednesday. Recognising the series of gun-related incidents that occurred recently, resulting in one dead, a caller proposed that stiffer penalties be enforced to curb criminal activity.

Prime Minister Mottley asserted that legislation was already in place and changes have been made, however, some aspects of the administrative process needed to be tweaked.

“With respect to the laws, those issues are very much there and for the most part, they provide the penalties that you are asking for. Where I believe that we are falling down is that we are not moving cases through the court system still as fast as I would like to see because we have, as you know, put additional judges and positions in place but I think that you need a reform of some of the procedural aspects of how we conduct cases, particularly in the criminal law, much of which resembles regrettably too much of a 19th and 20th century Barbados,” she insisted.

She noted that upon entering office in 2018, the Government installed new scanners at the Bridgetown Port to detect illegal contraband and weapons. Additionally, to eliminate the backlog of criminal cases, the size of the judiciary was expanded in 2019, with one Court of Appeal judge, four High Court judges and two temporary High Court judges.

Prime Minister Mottley stressed that crime was a national issue, that remains on her top priority.

“This is not a Government issue, it’s not a family issues, it’s not a church issue – it is a national issue. All of us need to hold hands together, we need to have strong enforcement, we need to have expeditious court hearings, we need to have strong social activity, we need to have enforcing activity that removes abuse from our homes and that allows our young people to recognise that they are loved, they have worth and they can have purposeful life,” she stated.