More Jamaican schools get bomb threats Loop Barbados

The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Caribbean News

… emergency protocols activated for second day in Jamaica

Loop News

November 10, 2023 11:53 AM ET

Emergency personnel seen at New Day Primary amid bomb threat

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

More schools in Jamaica on Friday have evacuated students and staff amid bomb threats at these educational institutions. It is the second day of reports of bomb threats and emergency protocols having to be activated in the Caribbean country.

Loop News has confirmed a list of at least eight schools that have so far been evacuated.

The bomb threats started on Thursday, with emergency personnel being kept busy as they sought to assess whether the threat was real. The police on Thursday said they believe the bomb threat at the schools is a hoax.

