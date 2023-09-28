More hot days ahead: Meteorologist advises residents to drink water Loop Barbados

Residents are strongly advised to drink water and stay hydrated over the coming days.

Meteorologists are saying that hot days and nights in Barbados will persist throughout the week.

Cherise Brathwaite of the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS), said Tropical Storm Philippe and the approaching tropical wave are also contributing to the humidity.

“Tropical Storm Philippe and the tropical wave of interest will continue to keep the wind speeds relatively light around Barbados. This in addition to peak air temperatures remaining between 31 and 34 degrees [Celsius] and humid conditions will cause the persistence of warm and uncomfortable conditions over the next few days,” Brathwaite revealed in a statement issued this evening.

According to Brathwaite, during the month of September maximum temperatures have been ranging between 32 and 33 degrees Celsius. Maximum wind temperatures over the last few weeks have ranged from 31 degrees Celsius in higher elevations to 24 degrees Celsius in urban and southwest districts. Some isolated areas have peaked at 35 degrees Celsius.

Light winds have also occurred due to the successive tropical storms and hurricanes in the Atlantic.

“These light winds, humid conditions and air temperatures have resulted in longer periods of discomfort and field like temperatures ranging from 40 to 50 degrees Celsius,” Brathwaite shared.

She noted that overnight temperatures have also been above normal for August and September. Therefore, the warm nights further compounded the discomfort and humidity felt during the day.

Noting the heat, the BMS meteorologists is suggesting that locals learn the signs and symptoms of dehydration, heat stress and heat stroke.

Brathwaite advised individuals:

Limit outdoor activity during the hottest times of the day – between 10 am and 4 pmWear light-coloured and loose fitted clothingCheck on vulnerable persons Ensure livestock and domestic animals receive an ample supply of drinking water.