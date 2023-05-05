More foster parents needed Loop Barbados

The director of the Barbados’ sole child protection agency, says there is a need for more foster parents.

RoseAnn Richards, director of the Child Care Board raised a call for foster parents during a press briefing to launch Child Month on Wednesday.

As she unveiled plans for May’s Child Month, themed Nuturing Children, Strengthening Families, Richards expressed that the CCB was hoping to recruit persons to join the foster parent programme during the month.

The CCB director revealed that there are currently 17 children in the foster care in 14 families.

“Because of the number that come into care, if you want to raise them as a family as opposed to being in an institution, fostering is the best approach to give them that opportunity to be in a family setting,” Richards remarked.

“We are hoping to recruit more foster parents and during the month we are going to have a foster parent seminar. This is one of the recruiting drive that we do each year during Child Month,” she added.

She lamented that it was not an easy decision and would require much discuss either with family or partners.

“Lots of people approach and ask questions but then they have to go back and discuss that with their families because they are bringing a new person into a family and you are going to be creating a blended family, so the family members have to be consenting to this – either the father or mother who decides to become a foster parent.”

During the briefing, Minister of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs, Kirk Humphrey announced plans are afoot to increase the monies offered to foster families.

With the state paying $100 weekly per child for the past 20 years, Minister Humphrey contended it was time for a raise.

“We are thinking about being able to raise the amount of monies for persons who are involved in foster care. I think we have to look at the whole programme but to encourage more people to foster children so that we can offer something great.”

“We hoped to put it in the Estimates but to do that, we would have had to had Cabinet’s approval. Hopefully, we would have that paper before Cabinet next month and not too long thereafter.

“There is a process, and I also believe beyond the fees increase, there has to be a whole kind of analysis and introspection and assessment of the entire programme to be able to say that we bring the best programme for the children,” said the Minister.