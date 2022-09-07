More families seeking help for back-to-school Loop Barbados

Eden Lodge Charitable Trust is encouraging private Barbados to give back recognising the influx of families seeking assistance islandwide.

Public relations officer of the Eden Lodge Charitable Trust, Billie-June Langdon shared that over 400 families have sought help from the charity leading up to start of the new school year.

The popular Back-To-School Programme facilitated by the Trust supplies students with basic necessities – pays petty fees, equips students with textbooks, uniforms, stationary, and more.

“It has to be due to COVID but the numbers have increased dramatically. This year we saw over 400 odd families that we had to assist in just our Back-to-School alone,” Langdon commented during the presentation ceremony of uniforms to students at Abed’s Swan Street, Bridgetown.

“I want to take this time to plead to corporate Barbados and those who can help to come onboard with this charity and other charities as well and assist us,” she asserted.

The presentation ceremony was attended by sponsors – Pippa Challis of the Sandy Lane Charitable Trust, Alicia Hintzen, sales and marketing specialist of the Caribbean Broadcasting Corporation, Michelle Doyle strategic account executive of Barbados Today and Alex Abed, operations director of Abed’s Co & Ltd.

Alex Abed, operations officer of the Abed’s Co & Ltd, expressed that the retailer was also recognised that more families watching their pockets and reaching out for help post-COVID-19.

“There is always those who need and those who need more and some parents have to decide between buying more than one uniform for four children or one for each of them. So, there is definitely those in need so we are just thankful that we can lend a hand and assist these agencies in doing the job that they do.”