More businesses called on to be fully accessible to the disabled | Loop Barbados

The Barbados Council for the Disabled (BCD) wants to see at least 50 buildings across the island accredited as Fully Accessible facilities by the end of this year.

President of the BCD, Kerryann Ifill, reiterated the need for businesses in Barbados to be visitor friendly to persons with disabilities. The advocate stressed that a fully accessible Barbados is “a vision [and] a dream”.

“I would love to see at least 50 buildings accredited by the end of this year,” said the BCD president.

She was speaking today, March 23 at the Hastings, Christ Church headquarters of the Barbados Association of Retired Persons (BARP) for their accreditation presentation ceremony.

Ifill revealed approximately 30 businesses on the island were accredited by the BCD. She noted that Bridgetown remained largely inaccessible to the disabled.

Ifill’s comments were supported by BCD’s operations manager, Roseanna Tutor, who acknowledged that accessibility in The City has not progressed largely due to the architectural infrastructure.

“It is difficult because of our infrastructure and how our buildings were built so close to the roads.

“The planners in those days did not think of the future, which is why we are working so hard for people to think about the environment, the hazards that are causing disabilities. But it is going to take a time and that is why we started with small incremental steps and not all fully accessible because …fully accessible Barbados is a vision. It is a standard we have set for the private sector, government and the public to reach to attain,” Tutor remarked.

BARP’s president Marilyn Rice-Bowen noted that the accreditation of the building also signalled the strengthened partnership with the BCD. BARP qualified for certification by offering facilities and services for the deaf, the blind, wheelchair users and the mobility challenged.

Rice-Bowen revealed that BARP sought to ensure their members were more technologically and business savvy, with the establishment of Members Business Center and courses on computer awareness as well as using the ATM machines.

“We recognise that in today’s business environment everything has some digital so we want to make sure that none of our members are left behind, and regardless of their age because there is a myth that only seniors are computer illiterate, but that is something that is widespread,” said the BARP president.

The center will be a state-of-the-art space equipped with a braille computer and a station to accommodate persons with disabilities as well as a lounging area.

“During the third quarter of this year, we will open our Members Business Center which will offer free computer access to all members. This facility will allow members to conduct their business in a digital space for example completion of passport forms, application for visas, payment of bills, whatever they need to use the computer for.. We will have the equipment here at BARP for their free use,” she disclosed.