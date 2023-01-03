Moonilal dismisses PM’s lack of interest in presidency

Black Immigrant Daily News

Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal. FIle photo/Jeff K Mayers

DEPUTY political leader of the Opposition United National Congress (UNC) Dr Roodal Moonilal is not buying the Prime Minister’s claim of being uninterested in the post of President.

In fact, Moonilal – the Oropouche East MP – said when it comes to the Office of the President, Dr Rowley’s claims ought not to be taken seriously.

In a newspaper report on Monday, Rowley said he does not want to be President, that government’s nominee won’t be an active politician and may not be either a former judge or member of the legal fraternity. He also claimed outgoing President Paula-Mae Weekes had served well.

Moonilal said on Monday that he is not accepting Rowley at his word on anything he said with respect to the presidency, government’s nominees or Weekes’ tenure.

“I think he is still in a period of revelry and abandonment,” Moonilal quipped.

The Electoral College will convene on January 20 to elect a new President. Government, with its comfortable majority in both Houses, will get its way when it comes to its choice for President.

Last week, senior government officials remained tight-lipped on who could be potential government presidential nominees. One official said, “That issue is entirely up to the Prime Minister.” Rowley could not be reached for comment.

