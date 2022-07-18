Monkeypox vaccines unavailable in the Caribbean | Loop Barbados

Chief Medical Officer Dr Kenneth George has stressed that vaccines for Monkeypox are not mandatory.

On the topic of vaccinations, he explained:

“With respect to vaccinations, you must have heard they have vaccines available. However, vaccines are not for the wider Publix. It is for special groups that are considered to be high-risk only.”

And he disclosed that there us no local nor regional availability or access to such at this time. “Those vaccines are not available in the Caribbean but it is not an absolute requirement for you to be vaccinated for Monkeypox,” he said.

As it pertains to protection, the Chief Medical Officer urged once more that just as with COVID-19, persons need to be on their guard.

Dr George insisted, “Know individuals within your circle at all times… We will get through this together… Just be aware if there is an individual with symptoms, bring them to the attention of public health authorities.”

Barbados confirmed its first case of Monkeypox over the weekend on July 16. The Barbadian man in his 30s is currently in isolation and contact tracing is ongoing. Isolation for Monkeypox according to Dr George is 21 days.

Minister of Health and Wellness Ian Gooding-Edghill led Saturday’s televised press conference and promised to continue to be transparent with the public as any health challenges or matters arise.