Monkeypox case confirmed; contact tracing commenced | Loop Barbados

“Barbados has recorded its first confirmed case of Monkeypox.”

The Minister of Health and Wellness Ian Gooding-Edghill made the disclosure in today’s press conference.

“This case is a Barbadian [man] in his thirties, who attended the Winston Scott Polyclinic with symptoms of a progressive rash, body pains and fever. He sought medical attention at the Polyclinic within hours of his arrival in Barbados. The patient was seen and assessed based on a history of recent travel and clinical manifestations. The patient was swabbed and the samples were sent to the Best-dos Santos Public Health Laboratory for testing where results revealed a positive case of Monkeypox. These results of the locally done test were obtained within 24 hours as against the days awaiting results when the tests were done in Trinidad by CARPHA.”

The Health Minister had alerted the country yesterday that a suspected case was under investigation.

Today, he assured citizens and visitors on island, “The patient remains in isolation and is under the direct care and medical supervision of our Medical Officer of Health. In the interest of patient confidentiality, no personal details will be disclosed.”

As it pertains to the possibility of transmission surrounding this initial case, he added, “I am confident that the Ministry’s speedy announcement of this case will, as has occurred with our response to COVID-19, get from the Barbadian public the same level of cooperation in our ongoing management of the Monkeypox health issue.

“The Ministry of Health and Wellness has commenced contact tracing as a responsible public health measure. Let me assure the public that the Ministry is fully prepared to handle any cases of Monkeypox in our nation.”