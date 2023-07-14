Monitor them! AOPT wants PSV owners to clean house Loop Barbados

The Alliance Owners of Public Transport (AOPT) wants public service vehicle (PSV) owners to monitor and weed out any bad apples amongst their bunches of operators.

Recognising that neither of the two PSV organisations has the power to penalize operators bar firing employees, the onus is on owners to use the data gathered from their monitoring devices to choose wisely and separate the wheat from the chaff when grievous misconduct or infractions occur.

This comes from the AOPT Director of Public Communications and Public Affairs Mark Haynes.

Speaking to Loop News following a crash along Spooner’s Hill, St Michael, involving two 3Y route taxi vans which led to some commuters nursing injuries, he said these kinds of unfortunate situations can be avoided in many instances.

Wishing the injured parties a speedy recovery firstly, he said:

“It is indeed unfortunate that this accident occurred between the two ZRs.

“It underscores my points as previously articulated that it is incumbent that drivers exercise due care and full attention while driving.

“I, therefore, call immediately on all owners to institute all mechanisms designed to monitor their drivers as they commute passengers.”

Haynes disclosed that some have already begun this process “in all fairness to them.”

But he stressed it can’t only be the owners that understand the risks and not the day-to-day operators working the vans.

“What the workers must rationally comprehend is that the comfort and safety of the public, whether they are commuters or otherwise, must be paramount for all public transport service providers. At all times it is pertinent that a provider must be disciplined, polite and most courteous and exercise a respectful disposition in his or her relationship with all commuters, this includes the driver and conductor. Both of them should refrain from engaging in arguments with their commuters and their colleagues while on or off the vehicle. Such behaviour has the propensity to manifest itself into a brawl and gross misconduct.”

At this time, he reiterated that the AOPT and the APTO do not have the teeth legally to suspend licenses or to render any such punishments in these scenarios.

“Let me make it unequivocally clear for the record that neither of the two representative bodies has the legislative authority to prosecute and discipline any worker. All of this falls under the purview of The Barbados Police Service and the Transport Authority. Any van owner can only dismiss or send on leave any worker who commits an infraction.”