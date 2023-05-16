Moms spoiled for Mother’s Day Loop Barbados

Sunday was Mother’s Day and many turned down the pots at home and headed to various eateries across the island. And, as has become customary, restaurants and dining spots islandwide benefitted from capacity bookings as moms were treated extra special.

Being a mom is ” all the things”.

When Loop News visited Dis Ole House Kitchen and Garden, a popular restaurant with a unique d?cor reminiscent of old Barbadiana in the east of the island, Manager and part owner Shakira Sealy confirmed that they were fully booked.

“We were overbooked from two weeks ago. There has been a tremendous rise in our bookings for the past couple weeks,” she said, expressing gratitude to the diners that choose her eatery especially now that the winter season has ended and the “drop-in” season had commenced for them.

On Mother’s Day, Dis Ole House had a menu tailored just for the special occasion. It included a creative twist on the well-loved Bajan 1-2-3 staple.

“We did a smoked corned beef brisket with some crispy parmesan potatoes and a ragu linguini pasta,” Sealy beamed. In addition to the traditional options, the restaurant’s menu also offered choices for those who followed a vegan diet.

Diners were observed enjoying their meals with the matriarchs of their families as an on-site photographer captured their treasured moments and they awaited the musical entertainment that was about to commence, compliments local entertainer Alex Cummins.

One diner, Dionne Luke, when asked what motherhood meant to her, told Loop News: “Being a mom means being that person to call on, being that person to be there-whenever, wherever, however.”

Over at The Grill at the Estates in Boarded Hall, St George, bookings were also up to full capacity for Mother’s Day.

“We were completely booked out [for] breakfast, lunch and dinner,” confirmed Managing Director Charles Edwards, adding: “I’m really overwhelmed by the response that the general public has had to The Grill and The Pub.”

The recently opened restaurant conceptualized a special hybrid menu for the day which included a buffet for starters and desserts but an ? la carte main course.

“We are …seeking the best experience for our guests,” Edwards affirmed, adding that both himself and his head chef possessed years of experience and so they are capitalizing on their collective expertise to provide their guests with the best possible service and experience.

At the spacious, breezy locale, a number of families were enjoying all that the spanking-new restaurant had to offer as they dined together.

Spotted among the diners was local gospel artiste Keriann ‘Sirrah’ Hurley who took a break from her meal to indulge Loop with a response when asked what being a mother meant to her.

“It means everything. It is love, joy, it means having a piece of your heart outside your body. It means having a drive everything to live and leave a legacy for her to make sure she is taken care of and just show her unconditional love. It’s all the things,” she said while affectionately embracing her daughter Subira Hurley.