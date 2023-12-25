Mom’s first baby is Barbados’ first Christmas Day 2023 baby Loop Barbados

[Update: 5:30 pm]

Kyeisha Headley is the second mother to deliver at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Christmas Day.

The 21-year-old welcomed her second child, a bouncing baby boy weighing eight pounds 2.2 ounces at 12:04 pm today.

[Original published: Monday, December 25 at 11:04 am]

Mom’s first baby is Barbados’ first Christmas Day 2023 baby

The first Christmas Day baby for 2023 is a tiny one, with a birth weight of 790 grammes or one pound 12 ounces.

At 4:45 am today, Christmas Day, December 25, Barbados welcomed its newest citizen.

The baby girl is the first baby to be born at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) this morning. She is also her mother’s first child.