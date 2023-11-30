Mom wants Independence Day son to be ‘respectful’ Loop Barbados

The first baby born on Independence Day 2023 has no name yet, because his mom was expecting a baby girl.

“I only have a girl name. I had one name. So I now have to think of one,” Tyiesha Springer said with a smile.

The 23-year-old mom of two boys now was hoping “very much” for a girl, but with her son beside her in his crib, she said, “I feel great”.

Baby Springer was due November 27 but he came today at 6:18am this morning. Following in his brother’s footsteps, he too came late. His brother, Tymari, came five days late on October 2.

Now with her boys having birthdays in October and November, Loop asked, how will she plan for birthdays and Christmas in the future. With a most shocked look on her face, she said, “I don’t even know. I just don’t.”

Talking about the similarities between her first and second pregnancy and labour, she said, “Basically kind of the same in terms of labour, but the pushing was umm, a lil more painful this time.” Also, Baby Springer weighed in at 8 pounds and she said, “I don’t remember Tymari’s weight, but they’re not too far apart.” With nothing but love, she pointed at her new son and said laughing, “He was fat like him too.”

But what about the differences? Not hesitating, Tyiesha said, “My first time, my first son was crying a lot because I wasn’t eating properly, so he was getting a lot of air. This time? No. I will work on that early to avoid that.”

They say boys are a challenge but Ty is ready for that too.

She said, “I want to teach them a lot of things. I will teach them to be respectful and truthful and don’t disrespect anybody!”

She said, “So far, my two-year-old likes to do his own thing and he has a lot of mouth, a lot, but he is very mannerly.”

Tyiesha and Baby Springer received a hamper with baby supplies from the Kiwanis Club of Barbados Central while on the Ward this afternoon.