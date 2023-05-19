MOHW to review WHO advice against the use of artificial sweeteners Loop Barbados

The Ministry of Health and Wellness in Barbados is reviewing the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) guidance against using non-sugar sweeteners.

Senior Medical Officer of Health with responsibility for non-communicable diseases (NCDs), Dr Arthur Phillips, told Loop News that the health officials were still “digesting” the report.

On May 15, WHO reported that artificial sweeteners or non-sugar sweeteners (NSS) not only have no effect on weight loss but also increase the risk of non-communicable diseases such as type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular diseases.

“Replacing free sugars with NSS does not help with weight control in the long term. People need to consider other ways to reduce free sugars intake, such as consuming food with naturally occurring sugars like fruit, or unsweetened food and beverages,” recommended WHO director for nutrition and food security, Francesco Branca.

WHO listed acesulfame K, aspartame, advantame, cyclamates, neotame, saccharin, sucralose, stevia and stevia derivatives as common NSS used.

Popular alternative sweeteners, like Splenda, Sweet N’ Low, Equal, and Stevia fall under the NSS classification.

Speaking to Loop on World Hypertension Day, Dr Phillips said that the use of sugar-sweetened beverages remains a top concern for health officials amid the rising NCD epidemic in Barbados. He explained that the Ministry will examine the implications of the new WHO guidance.

“We are still very clear that we need to reduce the added sugar in the products we consume and in particular, the sugar-sweetened beverages, that is the area of most concern in the diet of the average Barbadian but we do need to digest the WHO’s guidance and to see what the implications are for our guidance and positioning on non-nutritive sweeteners going forward,” he said.

The senior medical officer advised that there are plant-based non-sugar sweeteners on the market for purchase.