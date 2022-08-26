MOH taking current COVID-19 outbreak at Geriatric Hospital ‘serious’ Loop Barbados

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is currently managing a COVID-19 outbreak, involving a number of elderly clients, at the Geriatric Hospital.

As a result, visits will be restricted on Units Three and Four of the hospital located at Beckles Road, St Michael. The restrictions will be enforced with immediate effect. These Units include wards 2A, 3A, 4A, 5A and 2B, 3B, 4B and 5B. Visitors will not be allowed on these wards until further notice.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr The Most Honourable Kenneth George, said the Ministry was taking the outbreak “seriously” and would continue to monitor the situation and provide the appropriate guidance to move the hospital through this current challenge. He is reminding members of the public that elderly persons and those with comorbidities continue to be the most vulnerable to COVID-19 and is requesting the public’s cooperation when it comes to mask-wearing and getting vaccinated around this vulnerable group especially.

The Ministry will notify the public as to when it will be safe to resume visits to the hospital.