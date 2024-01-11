MOH slams rumor: No mask mandate in effect Loop Barbados

MOH slams rumor: No mask mandate in effect
MOH slams rumor: No mask mandate in effect

Health officials are urging the public to practise good hygiene during flu season

23 hrs ago

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has advised that contrary to information circulating on social media, no mask mandate has been reinstituted for the public of Barbados.

With the island currently in the midst of the flu season, health officials are urging the public to practise good hygiene, which includes frequent hand washing or the use of hand sanitiser in the absence of soap and water. Persons should also remember to cover their cough and sneeze to prevent the spread of infection.

Members of the public who have respiratory symptoms and are visiting health care institutions are, however, advised to wear a mask.

The Ministry will continue to monitor the local, regional, and international situation and update the public as it relates to COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses.

