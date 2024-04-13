MOH reports recent spike in gastroenteritis illnesses Loop Barbados

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has disclosed that there has been an increase in gastroenteritis cases in the past two weeks, in persons five years and older. It stated that this may be due to more persons eating food which is prepared outside of the home. However, cases in children under five years old have not surpassed the threshold of the expected number during this time period.

The Ministry stated:

“Persons choosing to purchase ready-prepared food are encouraged to check for cleanliness and tidiness of the establishment, including the presence of handwashing facilities if the vendor is itinerant or at a wayside stall. Patrons are reminded to wash or sanitise their hands prior to eating, after coughing or sneezing into tissues, and after using the toilet facilities.”

The public is reminded that hot foods are to be served hot, at 140 degrees Fahrenheit or higher, and cold foods should be at 40 degrees Fahrenheit and below. Additionally, cooked and uncooked foods should always be separated.

SOURCE: Barbados Government Information Service (GIS).