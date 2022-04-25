MOH reports less babies and children immunised since COVID struck | Loop Barbados

The wins gained over the past 45 years under the country’s Expanded Programme on Immunization is “under threat” since the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the past two years, the programme which is embedded in the public health programme in the polyclinics has been sidelined in some ways and the data are showing babies and children, who would have normally been immunised, have fallen through the cracks, with COVID vaccines taking a front place.

This Vaccination Week however, the Ministry of Health and Wellness is saying, no more, and seeking to halt the decline in immunisations.

Delivering the speech on behalf of the Minister, Dr Anton Best, said:

“Over the years, our children have benefitted from Barbados’ highly revered immunization programme giving them a better shot at becoming healthy adults who have evaded the ravages of certain infectious diseases.

“But our past successes are under threat! In 2018, the coverage of diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis or whooping cough – DTP vaccine – in our infants was 94 per cent. However, there was a decline to 83 per cent in 2021. Also in 2018, 85 per cent of our one-year-old children were vaccinated against measles, compared to a paltry 76 per cent in 2021.

“So why did vaccine coverage dip in 2020 and 2021? As most of you would know, some services at our polyclinics were intermittently and temporarily impacted by COVID-19.”

He continued, “The country experienced curfews and lockdowns and a slew of other public health and social measures. With a heavy focus on COVID-19 services and strategies to reduce COVID transmission, in general and in healthcare settings, there was the unintended consequence of reduced uptake of routine health services including vaccine services.”

Therefore, going forward greater efforts are on to correct this unfortunate situation.

“The Ministry continues to place a heavy emphasis on disease prevention as part of standard public health practice. And to be effective at our trade, we need to be tactical, responsive and driven by empirical evidence. We will therefore as part of Vaccination Week, and beyond, be addressing the shortfalls I just highlighted. The overall strengthening and reinvigoration of our immunization programmes must be a cornerstone of our post-pandemic recovery process.”

In the past, through the Expanded Programme on Immunization, Barbados has “eliminated poliomyelitis, measles, rubella, congenital rubella syndrome and neonatal tetanus and we have minimized the incidence of other vaccine-preventable diseases (VPDs)”.

Dr Best made the remarks on behalf of Minister Ian Gooding-Edghill at the church service to mark Vaccination Week in the Americas at the Church of the Nazarene in Bank Hall.