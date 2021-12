The time frame of three days for PCR Tests remains in place and not four as was stated in a release yesterday.

This comes from the Ministry of Health and Wellness, which noted that inbound travellers are still required to have their COVID-19 PCR Tests done no more than three days prior to travel.

The Ministry reminds travellers that tests must be done either via a nasopharyngeal or oropharyngeal swab. All protocols remain in place.