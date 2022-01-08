MOH now requires patrons to pay for PCR tests to attend events | Loop Barbados

The Ministry of Health and Wellness advises that as part of the measured re-opening of the entertainment sector, patrons of private events who need to be tested for COVID-19 are expected to pay a fee if they go to the government COVID-19 testing sites.

This fee of BDS $50 is to be paid using credit or debit cards, as no cash is accepted at government testing sites. The sites which can facilitate payment are the Wildey Gymnasium, Wildey, St Michael, and the Queen’s Park Steel Shed, Constitution Road, St Michael.

Members of the public are reminded that the testing fee of BDS $100 remains in place for outbound travellers.