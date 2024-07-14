MOH: No outbreak at Hill Milling Company

Health officials are advising members of the public that there is no outbreak associated with the Hill Milling Company Ltd.

In a statement made yesterday, Saturday, July 13, 2024, the The Ministry of Health and Wellness stated:

“With respect to Hill Milling Company Ltd, the environmental health team in the Ministry of Health and Wellness is working with the management of Hill Milling to ensure the food supply remains safe.”

“There is no outbreak associated with Hill Milling Co. Ltd., and we will continue to work with the company to have outstanding matters resolved,” the Ministry further assured.

The Ministry also encouraged the public to use reputable sources and refrain from using unofficial and unverified sources to obtain their information.

(GIS).