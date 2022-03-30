MOH monitoring: COVID-19 positives increase by 40 per cent in 1 week | Loop Barbados

The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Barbados has been increasing at a steady rate, but health officials are keeping a steady and watchful eye on the statistics.

This is according to Senior Medical Officer of Health in the Ministry of Health and Wellness Dr Arthur Phillips.

the proportion who have active COVID infection also appears to be increasing

He revealed that last week, cases were significantly higher than the previous week with the seven-day positivity rate increasing from 3.9 per cent and he posited that this shows the number of persons in the community with COVID-19 appears to be increasing.

“The new cases for the week ending March 27 are 40 per cent higher than the previous week and the average number of cases generated by each person is 1.35, so if you have 100 cases we’ll expect that you would get 136 more cases following. The seven-day positivity average rate has increased from 12 per cent to 15.9 per cent and the prevalence.

“So the number of persons in the community, the proportion who have active COVID infection also appears to be increasing,” he added.

Speaking during a press conference held this afternoon, March 30, Philips however explained that although the numbers are not high, the Ministry is still monitoring the situation in an effort to control the spread.

“Many of you may have noticed in recent times we have been having an increase in the number of COVID cases locally. While the numbers are not high we are certainly monitoring the situation, and what is most important at this time are our individual and our community measures to control the spread. The core metrics that we use to monitor transmission all appear to have reduced their decline and are trending in the same direction.”

The COVID-19 update dashboard for tests conducted on March 29 revealed 218 positives out of 1,043 tests done by the Best-dos Santos Public Health Laboratory, with 47 people in isolation facilities and the in-home isolation patients rising above 1,000 once more to reach 1,175.