MOH: Increased surveillance for Mpox

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has advised that mpox, previously known as monkey pox, has been designated by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as a public health emergency of international concern.

The declaration was made recently by Director-General of the WHO, Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, due to the rising incidence of mpox.

There was also a number of fatalities in some sub-saharan African countries which are as a result of a new variant of mpox (Clade I).

Chief Medical Officer, Dr The Most Honourable Kenneth George, has stated that the designation by the WHO is a signal that countries across the globe should enhance surveillance and implement preventative measures to help persons protect themselves from the possibility of infection.

He added the designation also gives the WHO the ability to access emergency funding for an enhanced global response.

Although there is no evidence of acute infection in Barbados at this time, the Ministry of Health and Wellness is encouraging physicians both in the public and private sectors to be vigilant, test according to protocol and notify the Ministry of Health and Wellness of suspected cases.

The Ministry has also informed environmental and nursing staff at the island’s ports of entry to increase vigilance.

While there is no specific treatment for mpox, the spread of disease can be contained by isolation of infected individuals for 21 days and providing supportive medical treatment. Mild and moderate cases can be managed in isolation at home.

(GIS).